Analyst Expectations For ProPetro Holding's Future

Analysts' ratings for ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $10.2, along with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. A 1.73% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $10.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ProPetro Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $10.00 $8.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Neutral $10.00 - Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $8.00 $8.50 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $12.00 $13.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ProPetro Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ProPetro Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ProPetro Holding's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ProPetro Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ProPetro Holding

ProPetro Holding Corp is a Texas-based oilfield services company. It provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and other complementary services to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. The company focused on the Permian Basin. The operating segments of the company are hydraulic fracturing which generates key revenue, wireline, cementing, and coiled tubing.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ProPetro Holding

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: ProPetro Holding's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.85%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ProPetro Holding's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -37.98%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ProPetro Holding's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ProPetro Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

