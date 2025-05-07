Analyst Expectations For Personalis's Future

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Personalis, revealing an average target of $7.8, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Marking an increase of 3.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $7.56.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Personalis. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 John Wilkin Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $8.00 - Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $7.00 $7.25 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Personalis's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Personalis's Background

Personalis Inc is a provider of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. It has one segment, the sale of sequencing and data analysis services. Its products include ImmunoID NeXT, NeXT Personal, NeXT Dx Test, and other pharma research solutions.

Personalis: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Personalis's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.61% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Personalis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -97.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Personalis's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.89% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Personalis's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Personalis adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

