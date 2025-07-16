Analyst Expectations For PennantPark Floating Rate's Future

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE:PFLT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $11.06, with a high estimate of $11.50 and a low estimate of $10.75. This current average has decreased by 5.87% from the previous average price target of $11.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PennantPark Floating Rate. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vilas Abraham UBS Raises Neutral $10.75 $10.50 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $11.00 $12.00 Michael Diana Maxim Group Lowers Buy $11.50 $12.50 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PennantPark Floating Rate. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of PennantPark Floating Rate compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PennantPark Floating Rate's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PennantPark Floating Rate's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About PennantPark Floating Rate

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in Floating Rate Loans and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The company believes that Floating Rate Loans to U.S. middle-market companies offer attractive risk-reward to investors due to the limited amount of capital available for such companies and the potential for rising interest rates. The company generate revenue in the form of interest income on the debt securities and dividends.

Breaking Down PennantPark Floating Rate's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, PennantPark Floating Rate faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -90.1% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PennantPark Floating Rate's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 37.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PennantPark Floating Rate's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PennantPark Floating Rate's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.28.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

