Analyst Expectations For Ouster's Future

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ouster, revealing an average target of $14.42, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.81% from the previous average price target of $13.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Ouster among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Announces Buy $13.68 - Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $16.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $11.00 $10.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ouster. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ouster compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ouster compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ouster's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ouster's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ouster

Ouster Inc is a provider of lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster's products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions. The company operates in the Americas, Asia and Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions. It derives maximum revenue from Americas.

Understanding the Numbers: Ouster's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ouster showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.78% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ouster's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -67.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ouster's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -12.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ouster's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Ouster adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

