Analyst Expectations For NeuroPace's Future

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated NeuroPace and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has increased by 6.48% from the previous average price target of $16.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NeuroPace is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $18.00 - Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $16.00 $14.00 Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $17.00 $17.00 Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NeuroPace. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NeuroPace. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NeuroPace compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of NeuroPace's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know NeuroPace Better

NeuroPace Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. It derives substantially all of its revenue from the sales of RNS Systems to hospital facilities (typically Level 4 CECs) that implant RNS Systems.

Understanding the Numbers: NeuroPace's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: NeuroPace's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NeuroPace's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -29.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NeuroPace's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -40.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NeuroPace's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: NeuroPace's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.01. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

