Analyst Expectations For Myriad Genetics's Future

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Myriad Genetics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.9, accompanied by a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 18.64% lower than the prior average price target of $22.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Myriad Genetics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $11.00 $13.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $19.00 $27.00 Lu Li UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 John Wilkin Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $29.00 - John Peterson Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $14.00 $24.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $18.00 $29.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $20.00 $20.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $13.00 $15.00 Lu Li UBS Announces Neutral $18.00 - Puneet Souda Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Myriad Genetics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Myriad Genetics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Myriad Genetics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Myriad Genetics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Myriad Genetics: A Closer Look

Myriad Genetics is a molecular diagnostics company that provides testing services designed to assess an individual's risk of developing a disease. The firm produces MyRisk, a 48-gene panel with the capability to identify the elevated risk of developing 11 types of cancer. Other diagnostic products include BRACAnalysis CDx, the FDA-approved companion diagnostic for PARP inhibitors; GeneSight, which helps improve responses to psychotropic drugs for patients suffering from depression; and Prequel, a noninvasive prenatal test. Precise Oncology Solutions, launched in 2022, combines Precise Tumor with companion diagnostic and prognostic tests such as MyChoice CDx, Prolaris, and EndoPredict. The firm offers biomarker discovery and companion diagnostic services to pharma and biotech companies.

Myriad Genetics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Myriad Genetics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.27% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Myriad Genetics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -20.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Myriad Genetics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.93% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Myriad Genetics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -4.03%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Myriad Genetics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.2. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

