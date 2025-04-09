Analyst Expectations For MYR Group's Future

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MYR Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $137.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $159.00 and a low estimate of $124.00. This current average represents a 23.18% decrease from the previous average price target of $179.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MYR Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brian Brophy |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $131.00|$157.00 | |Kashy Harrison |Piper Sandler |Announces |Neutral | $124.00|- | |Sangita Jain |Keybanc |Announces |Overweight | $136.00|- | |Justin Hauke |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $159.00|$201.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MYR Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MYR Group compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MYR Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MYR Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of MYR Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc is a U.S.-based holding company that provides specialty electrical construction services through its subsidiaries. The company operates through two segments. The transmission and distribution segment provides designing, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services on transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities. The commercial and industrial segment provides services such as the design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks, and the installation of bridges. MYR Group generates the majority of its sales from the United States and Canada.

Breaking Down MYR Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, MYR Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -17.37% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MYR Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.92%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MYR Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MYR Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MYR Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

