Analyst Expectations For Manhattan Associates's Future

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Manhattan Associates, presenting an average target of $283.0, a high estimate of $326.00, and a low estimate of $244.00. This current average has decreased by 8.04% from the previous average price target of $307.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Manhattan Associates among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Schappel Loop Capital Lowers Buy $275.00 $310.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $270.00 $315.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $270.00 $305.00 Quinton Gabrielli Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $268.00 $326.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $285.00 $310.00 George Kurosawa Citigroup Lowers Neutral $244.00 $303.00 George Kurosawa Citigroup Lowers Neutral $303.00 $306.00 George Kurosawa Citigroup Raises Neutral $306.00 $287.00 Quinton Gabrielli Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $326.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

Manhattan Associates: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Manhattan Associates's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.08%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Manhattan Associates's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.77% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Manhattan Associates's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.64%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Manhattan Associates's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

