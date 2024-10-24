Analyst Expectations For Lumos Pharma's Future

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.1, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $4.25. A 43.04% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $23.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lumos Pharma is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $4.25 $28.00 Lina Kaminski Jones Trading Lowers Hold $4.25 $20.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Jason Kolbert EF Hutton Announces Buy $16.00 - Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $13.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lumos Pharma. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lumos Pharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lumos Pharma's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lumos Pharma's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Lumos Pharma Better

Lumos Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for cancer and rare diseases. It carries out both clinical-stage and preclinical research on a range of molecules that help the immune system fight off cancer cells. The treatments are available orally and can be used in conjunction with other cancer therapies. The company also researches an Ebola vaccine. Lumos contracts with manufacturing organizations to make their treatments, engages in partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, and operates in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Lumos Pharma's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lumos Pharma's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.4% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1547.34%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumos Pharma's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -54.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lumos Pharma's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -30.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Lumos Pharma adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

