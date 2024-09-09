Analyst Expectations For Interactive Brokers Gr's Future

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $148.4, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.15% increase from the previous average price target of $139.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Interactive Brokers Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $155.00 $145.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $147.00 $145.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $136.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $138.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Interactive Brokers Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Interactive Brokers Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Interactive Brokers Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Interactive Brokers Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Interactive Brokers Gr Better

Interactive Brokers is an online brokerage that generates trading commissions (around 31% of net revenue) from facilitating trading in a wide range of products, including equity, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs. Interactive Brokers also generates net interest income (about 64% of net revenue) from idle client cash and earns fees (about 6% of net revenue) from ancillary services. Principal trading and other miscellaneous activities are small (about 5% of net revenue). The firm derives about 70% of its net revenue from the U.S. and 30% from international markets.

Interactive Brokers Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Interactive Brokers Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.27% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.78%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interactive Brokers Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interactive Brokers Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Interactive Brokers Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

