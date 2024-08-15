Analyst Expectations For Incyte's Future

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $65.78, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.39% from the previous average price target of $64.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Incyte's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $67.00 $66.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $60.00 $55.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $88.00 $80.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $61.00 $59.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $66.00 $61.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Neutral $66.00 $62.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $81.00 $84.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $48.00 $52.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $55.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Incyte. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Incyte compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Incyte's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Incyte's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Incyte analyst ratings.

About Incyte

Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's lead drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis. Incyte's other marketed drugs include rheumatoid arthritis treatment Olumiant (licensed to Lilly), and oncology drugs Iclusig (chronic myeloid leukemia), Pemazyre (cholangiocarcinoma), Tabrecta (lung cancer), and Monjuvi (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). The firm's first dermatology product, Opzelura, was approved in 2021 for atopic dermatitis and 2022 for vitiligo. Incyte's pipeline includes a broad array of oncology and dermatology programs.

Incyte's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Incyte showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.34% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Incyte's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Incyte's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -10.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Incyte's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for INCY

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Downgrades Market Perform Underperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for INCY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.