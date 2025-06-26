Analyst Expectations For Helios Technologies's Future

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.75, along with a high estimate of $49.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.68% lower than the prior average price target of $49.50.

The standing of Helios Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Maintains Overweight $40.00 $40.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $39.00 $35.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $49.00 $65.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $35.00 $58.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Helios Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Helios Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Helios Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Inc is a industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates under two business segments: Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment designs and manufactures hydraulic cartridge valves, hydraulic quick release couplings as well as engineers complete hydraulic systems. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures customized electronic controls systems and displays for a variety of end markets including industrial and mobile, recreational and health and wellness. It derives maximum revenue from the Hydraulics Segment.

A Deep Dive into Helios Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Helios Technologies's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.78%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Helios Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.73%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helios Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helios Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Helios Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

