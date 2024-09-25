Analyst Expectations For HBT Finl's Future

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $25.0, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Marking an increase of 6.93%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $23.38.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of HBT Finl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $24.00 $26.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Underweight $24.00 $21.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $25.00 $21.50 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $27.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HBT Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HBT Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind HBT Finl

HBT Financial Inc provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois and Eastern Iowa. It operates through one reportable segment: community banking.

HBT Finl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, HBT Finl faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.89% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: HBT Finl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): HBT Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): HBT Finl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, HBT Finl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

