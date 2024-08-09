Analyst Expectations For Frontier Group Holdings's Future

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $4.97, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 26.37% lower than the prior average price target of $6.75.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Frontier Group Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $4.00 $5.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Neutral $5.35 $7.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $4.00 $6.50 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $4.50 $6.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $7.00 $9.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $5.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Frontier Group Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Frontier Group Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Frontier Group Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier whose business is focused on Low Fares Done Right. The company owns a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, consisting of 13 A320ceos, 82 A320neos, 21 A321ceos and 4 A321neos. The use of these aircraft, their seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to the ability to continue to be the fuel-efficient of all the U.S. The Company is managed as a single business unit that provides air transportation for passengers.

Financial Milestones: Frontier Group Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Frontier Group Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.0% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Group Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Frontier Group Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 7.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

