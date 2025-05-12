Analyst Expectations For DocGo's Future

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for DocGo, presenting an average target of $3.59, a high estimate of $5.50, and a low estimate of $1.45. This current average has decreased by 32.26% from the previous average price target of $5.30.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DocGo is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $1.45 $5.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Lowers Buy $3.00 $4.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $5.50 $6.50 Ryan MacDonald Needham Lowers Buy $4.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DocGo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DocGo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DocGo compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DocGo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for DocGo's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DocGo's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know DocGo Better

DocGo Inc is a provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions. The company uses its care delivery platform to provide mobile health services, virtual care management, and ambulance services. It has three reporting segments: Mobile Health Services, Transportation Services, and Corporate. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Mobile Health Services segment, which includes various healthcare services performed at homes, offices, and other locations and event services such as on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States and the rest from the United Kingdom.

DocGo's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining DocGo's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: DocGo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -9.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DocGo's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.12% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, DocGo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

