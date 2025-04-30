Analyst Expectations For Coastal Financial's Future

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $103.8, with a high estimate of $114.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.59% increase from the previous average price target of $100.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Coastal Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Feaster Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $100.00 $105.00 David Feaster Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $105.00 $100.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $114.00 $96.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Coastal Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Coastal Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Coastal Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Coastal Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coastal Financial analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Coastal Financial Better

Coastal Financial Corp is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company conducts its business in three reportable segments which include, Community Bank, CCBX, and Treasury and Administration. The Community Bank segment includes all community banking activities, with a primary focus on providing various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses. The CCBX segment provides Banking as a Service (BaaS) that allows its broker dealers and digital financial service partners to offer their customers banking services, and the Treasury and administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration, and all other aspects of the company. The maximum revenue of the company is generated from the CCBX segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Coastal Financial

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Coastal Financial's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Coastal Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.39%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coastal Financial's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coastal Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

