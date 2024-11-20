Analyst Expectations For Chain Bridge Bancorp's Future

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $27.5, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.85% from the previous average price target of $27.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Chain Bridge Bancorp among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Bishop Hovde Group Announces Market Perform $26.00 - Mark Fitzgibbon Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00 Mark Fitzgibbon Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $27.00 - Steve Moss Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $29.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chain Bridge Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Chain Bridge Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Chain Bridge Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Chain Bridge Bancorp's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chain Bridge Bancorp analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp Inc is engaged in banking industry. It offers commercial and personal banking services, including deposits, treasury management, payments, loans, commercial lending, residential mortgage financing, consumer loans, trusts and estate administration, wealth management, and asset custody.

Financial Insights: Chain Bridge Bancorp

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Chain Bridge Bancorp's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 98.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chain Bridge Bancorp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 44.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chain Bridge Bancorp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Chain Bridge Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.