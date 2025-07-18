Analyst Expectations For BitFuFu's Future

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $6.7, along with a high estimate of $7.31 and a low estimate of $5.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.29% lower than the prior average price target of $7.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BitFuFu. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $7.31 - Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Announces Market Perform $5.50 - Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BitFuFu. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

All You Need to Know About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc is a digital asset mining and cloud-mining service provider that fosters a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure. It provides stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions, including one-stop cloud-mining services and miner hosting services to institutional customers and individual digital assets. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of cloud-mining solutions, followed by Self-mining revenue. Geographically, the company generates revenue from North America, Asia, Europe, and Others.

Understanding the Numbers: BitFuFu's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: BitFuFu's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -45.96%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BitFuFu's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.62%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BitFuFu's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BitFuFu's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, BitFuFu adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

