Analyst Expectations For BioLife Solns's Future

BioLife Solns (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BioLife Solns and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $29.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. Marking an increase of 2.59%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $29.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of BioLife Solns by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $27.00 $29.00 Steven Mah TD Cowen Raises Buy $31.00 $28.00 Matt Hewitt Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $29.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BioLife Solns. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BioLife Solns compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BioLife Solns's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into BioLife Solns's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BioLife Solns analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About BioLife Solns

BioLife Solutions Inc is active in the healthcare segment. The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues, and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud, hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The company's product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs.

BioLife Solns: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BioLife Solns showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.69% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BioLife Solns's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.57%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioLife Solns's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioLife Solns's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BioLife Solns's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BLFS

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight May 2021 Benchmark Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2021 Benchmark Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BLFS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.