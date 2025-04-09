Analyst Expectations For Bicycle Therapeutics's Future

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $28.62, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

A clear picture of Bicycle Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |----------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $30.00|$30.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $30.00|$30.00 | |Reni Benjamin |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $26.00|$26.00 | |Swayampakula Ramakanth|HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $33.00|$33.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $30.00|$30.00 | |Sudan Loganathan |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $15.00|$15.00 | |Swayampakula Ramakanth|HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $33.00|$33.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $32.00|$32.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bicycle Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bicycle Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bicycle Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines which are referred to as Bicycles. The Bicycles are synthetic short peptides constrained to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. Its initial internal programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate, or BTC. The company has two segments: the United Kingdom and the United States. It derives maximum revenue from United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bicycle Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.44% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bicycle Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1398.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bicycle Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.39%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -5.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Bicycle Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

