Analyst Expectations For 10x Genomics's Future

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.5, along with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 20.51%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of 10x Genomics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $15.00 $18.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $12.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $12.00 $15.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Buy $15.00 $20.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $26.00 $28.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $15.00 $18.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $14.00 $20.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Buy $18.00 $21.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $12.00 $25.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to 10x Genomics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of 10x Genomics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for 10x Genomics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

10x Genomics Inc is a life science technology company based in the United States. Its solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. The company's integrated solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Its product offerings include a Chromium platform comprising microfluidic chips and related consumables, Chromium X series, Visium and Xenium platforms, and others, which are predominantly used for the study of biological components. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States and the rest from Americas (excluding the United States), Europe, Middle East and Africa, China, and Asia-Pacific (excluding China).

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: 10x Genomics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.14%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.18%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): 10x Genomics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): 10x Genomics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: 10x Genomics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

