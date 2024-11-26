Analog Devices, Inc. Reports Resilient Fiscal 2024 Performance

Analog Devices, Inc. ( (ADI) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Analog Devices, Inc. presented to its investors.

Analog Devices, Inc. is a global leader in the semiconductor industry, specializing in solutions that bridge the physical and digital worlds to facilitate technological advancements across various sectors including automotive, communications, and industrial applications.

In its latest financial report, Analog Devices announced a fourth-quarter revenue of over $2.4 billion, surpassing the midpoint of its guidance. The company also reported fiscal 2024 revenue exceeding $9.4 billion. Despite facing customer inventory challenges and a notable revenue decline, the company maintained its operating margins north of 40% and continued to invest strategically for long-term growth.

Key financial metrics for fiscal 2024 highlight a 23% decline in annual revenue compared to the previous year, alongside a 50% reduction in diluted earnings per share. However, the company managed to generate an operating cash flow of $3.9 billion and a free cash flow of $3.1 billion. Shareholder returns included $2.4 billion, comprising $0.6 billion in share repurchases and $1.8 billion in dividends. The automotive sector showed signs of recovery in the fourth quarter, contributing positively to the revenue.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Analog Devices is cautiously optimistic about a growth year, despite existing macroeconomic uncertainties. The company forecasts a first-quarter revenue of around $2.35 billion, with continued focus on enhancing its operating margins and maintaining its strategic investments to bolster resilience and drive value for both customers and shareholders.

