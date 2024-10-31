Anagenics Limited Targets Profitability with New Business Model

Anagenics Limited (AU:AN1) has released an update.

Anagenics Limited reported its Q1 FY25 financial performance, highlighting cash receipts of $2.1 million and a net operating cash outflow of $928,000. The company is focusing on restructuring its business model to achieve profitability and expects significant cost savings from Q2 FY25, aiming for a positive cash flow from November 2024. Anagenics continues to expand its health and beauty-tech business, enhancing shareholder value through global distribution of its anti-aging solutions.

