Amundi Q2 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Amundi (AMUN.PA) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to the group declined 42.8% to 409 million euros from 715 million euros, a year ago. Reported earnings per share fell 43.1% to 1.98 euros from 3.48 euros. Net income attributable to the group on an adjusted basis grew 28.9% to 431 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share reached 2.09 euros, up 28.3% from 1.63 euros.

Net revenue on an adjusted basis reached 933 million euros, up 18.0% from last year. Net management fees totaled 837 million euros, representing a 16.7% increase year-over-year.

Amundi shares are trading at 93.65 euros on the Euronext Paris Exchange, up 6.00%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.