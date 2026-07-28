Amtech's Healthy Backlog Builds: Is Revenue Visibility Improving?

Amtech Systems, Inc.'s ASYS healthy backlog is strengthening revenue visibility by reflecting sustained customer demand and providing greater visibility into its pipeline for future shipments. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 bookings exceeding revenues for the second consecutive quarter, with total customer orders of $21.1 million surpassing quarterly revenues of $20.5 million, while backlog increased to $22.3 million.



Within its largest Thermal Processing Solutions (TPS) segment, backlog reached $19.1 million, supported by a 61% year-over-year increase in new orders. This momentum is largely being driven by growing demand for semiconductor packaging equipment used in AI infrastructure, with AI-related applications contributing more than 30% of TPS revenues in the fiscal second quarter and expected to exceed 40% in the fiscal third quarter.



Beyond current demand, Amtech is seeing increasing customer interest in next-generation technologies such as panel-level packaging and higher-density semiconductor packaging, which could support future order growth. The company is also benefiting from broader geographic demand, with AI-related investments expanding beyond Taiwan into Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India and North America, reducing dependence on a single market. However, short lead times and standard order timeframes can limit backlog visibility.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 revenue growth of 5.09% and 13.91%, respectively, supporting the view that sustained bookings and expanding AI opportunities could translate into stronger revenue visibility and long-term business growth.

Rivals Strengthening Top-Line Visibility

As semiconductor manufacturers expand AI and advanced packaging investments, equipment suppliers are prioritizing stronger bookings and backlogs to enhance revenue visibility and future planning. Companies like Kulicke & Soffa Industries KLIC and Axcelis Technologies ACLS are also strengthening their order pipelines.



KLIC competes with Amtech by strengthening revenue visibility through improving demand, higher utilization, expanded Thermo-Compression capacity and broader engagement with IDMs, foundries and OSATs. The company is also investing in advanced packaging and memory opportunities, while KLIC's long-term capacity expansion and technology roadmap reinforce its competitive position against Amtech.



ACLS challenges Amtech with firm bookings and a $453 million backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2026, enhancing revenue visibility. The company is capitalizing on opportunities in memory, silicon carbide and AI data centers while leveraging strong customer engagement and technological leadership. ACLS expects improving market trends to support renewed growth beyond 2026.

ASYS’ Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, ASYS shares have surged 229.1% compared with the Semiconductor - General industry's 24.5% growth.

ASYS’ One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, ASYS trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 2.41, significantly lower than the industry's average of 9.59. The company carries a Value Score of D.

ASYS’ Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests massive year-over-year growth of 540% and 150%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amtech stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.