Amtech's AI Packaging Demand Surges: Is More Upside Ahead?

Amtech Systems, Inc. ASYS is benefiting from a surge in AI packaging demand, positioning it to capitalize on the rapid expansion of the AI semiconductor market. As semiconductor manufacturers and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers expand production to support AI infrastructure, demand for Amtech's advanced packaging and AI server board assembly equipment continues to strengthen. AI-related sales accounted for more than 30% of Thermal Processing Solutions’ revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, and management expects this contribution to exceed 40% in the quarter to be reported, underscoring AI packaging as the company's primary growth engine.



Amtech's competitive advantage lies in its differentiated technologies, including TrueFlat and market-leading temperature uniformity, which enable customers to achieve higher yields when manufacturing increasingly complex AI chips. The company is also investing in next-generation equipment for higher-density and panel-level packaging, which will significantly expand its addressable market beyond fiscal 2026.



The AI opportunity is already translating into stronger commercial momentum. Thermal Processing Solutions reported a 61% year-over-year increase in new orders and a 25% rise in backlog in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily driven by robust AI demand in Asia. Amtech's transition to a semi-fabless manufacturing model also enhances operating leverage by enabling the company to scale production with limited capital investment.



Reflecting this momentum, Amtech expects third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $20.5-$22.5 million, implying up to 10% sequential growth at the high end of guidance. With AI-related equipment sales expected to drive the majority of revenue growth, rising AI packaging demand should remain a key catalyst supporting the company's long-term growth trajectory.

How ASYS Stacks Up in the AI Packaging Race

Amkor AMKR competes with ASYS through its leadership in outsourced advanced packaging, HDFO, flip-chip and AI data center packaging, backed by global manufacturing expansion and deep customer partnerships. AMKR is investing aggressively to scale AI packaging capacity and benefits from broad OSAT relationships, though its capital intensity is significantly higher than ASYS. AMKR offers greater scale, while ASYS targets specialized thermal processing niches.



Kulicke and Soffa KLIC challenges ASYS with Fluxless Thermo-Compression Bonding, advanced memory solutions and expanding HBM packaging capabilities. KLIC is accelerating capacity, investing in hybrid bonding and targeting OSATs, foundries and IDMs, giving it broad AI packaging exposure. While KLIC faces various implementation risks due to emerging technologies, it is also reaping the benefits of diverse and advanced packaging equipment.

ASYS’ Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amtech shares have gained 27.1% in the past six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry and the broader Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 15.2% and 12%, respectively.

ASYS Stock’s 6-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ASYS appears overvalued, trading at a Price/Earnings ratio of 25.61x, higher than the industry's average of 22.25x. The company carries a Value Score of D.

ASYS’ Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amtech’s earnings is pegged at 32 cents per share in fiscal 2026, a sharp increase from 5 cents reported in fiscal 2025, representing 540% year-over-year growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amtech stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.