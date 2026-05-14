Amtech Systems (ASYS) Price Target Increased by 37.50% to 22.44

The average one-year price target for Amtech Systems (NasdaqGS:ASYS) has been revised to $22.44 / share. This is an increase of 37.50% from the prior estimate of $16.32 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.35% from the latest reported closing price of $20.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amtech Systems. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 18.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASYS is 0.03%, an increase of 31.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.03% to 6,814K shares. The put/call ratio of ASYS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 832K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares , representing an increase of 11.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASYS by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 564K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 467K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares , representing an increase of 49.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASYS by 59.07% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 405K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares , representing a decrease of 54.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASYS by 40.72% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 365K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASYS by 9.44% over the last quarter.

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