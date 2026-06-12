Amtech (ASYS) Surges 17.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Amtech Systems ASYS shares rallied 17% in the last trading session to close at $22.6. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to Amtech Systems’ preliminary inclusion in the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, effective after the US equity markets open on June 29, 2026. The inclusion is expected to increase the company’s visibility among institutional investors and index funds and reflects Amtech’s improved market capitalization and growing presence in the semiconductor equipment industry.

This provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $21.5 million, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Amtech, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ASYS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Amtech is a member of the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry. One other stock in the same industry, Intel INTC, finished the last trading session 9.3% higher at $116.96. INTC has returned -11% over the past month.

Intel's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.21. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +310%. Intel currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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