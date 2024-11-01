Amrita Global’s Bankruptcy Restructuring Amid Trading Suspension

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (HK:6836) has released an update.

Amrita Global Development Limited has announced a bankruptcy restructuring plan involving the settlement of RMB420 million in debt by transferring shares held by its substantial shareholder, Rainbow Lead Ventures Limited. The plan, which requires approval from creditors and the court, comes amid a continued suspension of trading in the company’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since March 2024. Investors are advised to stay cautious while the company works through its financial challenges.

