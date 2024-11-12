Amrita Global Seeks Review Amid Trading Suspension

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (HK:6836) has released an update.

Amrita Global Development Limited, previously known as Tianyun International Holdings, is seeking a review by the Listing Review Committee following a suspension of trading due to an investigation by the Securities and Futures Commission. The company faces challenges including unauthorized financial transactions and overstated cash balances, prompting its chairman, Mr. Yeung, to provide financial assistance to support restructuring efforts. The outcome of the review remains uncertain, and trading in the company’s shares will continue to be suspended.

