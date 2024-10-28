AmRest Holdings Engages in Share Buyback Activity

AmRest Holdings SE (ARHOF) has released an update.

AmRest Holdings SE has executed a series of share buybacks between October 21 and October 25, 2024, as part of their previously approved Buyback Program. The acquisitions were conducted through the XWAR trading center with varying prices per share. This strategic move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and potentially stabilizing the company’s stock price.

