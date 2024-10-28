News & Insights

Stocks

AmRest Holdings Engages in Share Buyback Activity

October 28, 2024 — 11:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AmRest Holdings SE (ARHOF) has released an update.

AmRest Holdings SE has executed a series of share buybacks between October 21 and October 25, 2024, as part of their previously approved Buyback Program. The acquisitions were conducted through the XWAR trading center with varying prices per share. This strategic move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and potentially stabilizing the company’s stock price.

For further insights into ARHOF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.