AMPY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Amplify Energy Corp (Symbol: AMPY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.09, changing hands as low as $4.99 per share. Amplify Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMPY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMPY's low point in its 52 week range is $2.595 per share, with $6.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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