Amprius Technologies Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, before the opening bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four reported quarters and missed once, delivering an earnings surprise of 15.6% on average.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amprius Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amprius Technologies, Inc. Quote

AMPX’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $29.08 million, implying 92.6% growth over the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Multiple factors, such as new customer wins and accelerating adoption of the company’s second-generation SiCore battery platform, are likely to have boosted revenues.

Recent notable customer wins, such as defense-related contracts with AeroVironment, Teledyne FLIR and Kraus Hamdani Aerospace, are likely to have led to improved revenues. Moreover, securing a $21 million multi-quarter purchase order from a leading Chinese light electric vehicle manufacturer and expanding its Defense Innovation Unit contract to $18.1 million are likely to have further driven revenue growth.

The consistent traction of AMPX’s batteries in the light electric vehicles (EV) market, such as e-motorcycles, scooters and e-bikes, is likely to have supported margins.

The consensus estimate for loss per share is 3 cents, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 40% from the year-ago quarter’s actual loss of 5 cents. We expect expanded margins, driven by controlled operational expenses, to have improved the bottom line and narrowed the losses.

What Our Model Says About AMPX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMPX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Amprius Technologies has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Duolingo, Inc. DUOL has an Earnings ESP of +9.02% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $297.4 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.9%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 61 cents per share, implying a 33% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Duolingo beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 32.3% on average.

Dave Inc. DAVE has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVE’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $169.8 million, indicating 28.9% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.69 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. Dave beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 47.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.