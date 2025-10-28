Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Price Target Increased by 17.95% to 15.64

The average one-year price target for Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) has been revised to $15.64 / share. This is an increase of 17.95% from the prior estimate of $13.26 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.43% from the latest reported closing price of $11.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amprius Technologies. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 22.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPX is 0.05%, an increase of 95.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 101.65% to 45,018K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPX is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 3,616K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,396K shares , representing an increase of 61.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 269.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,671K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,588K shares , representing a decrease of 34.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 4.36% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,214K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares , representing an increase of 80.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 712.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,594K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares , representing an increase of 62.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 275.05% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,412K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing an increase of 70.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 346.46% over the last quarter.

