Amprius ships A-sample EV cells to USABC, no terms disclosed

Amprius Technologies (AMPX) announced it has shipped SiMaxx A-Sample EV Cells to the United States Advanced Battery Consortium or USABC , whose mission is to develop advanced battery cell and system technologies to meet next-generation performance and cost goals for electric vehicles. These cells are designed to address some of the most challenging issues experienced by EV users, such as range anxiety and the need for shorter charging times. ..”We look forward to USABC validation of the A-sample cell performance towards showcasing the unique advantages of Amprius cells in electric vehicles,” said Dr. Kang Sun, CEO of Amprius Technologies. “This is another important battery technology development milestone at Amprius after we successfully launched high-performance silicon anode battery business in aviation and light vehicle markets. We believe our batteries are well-positioned to support all electric mobility markets. With their superior energy and power performance, fast charging, wide operating temperature range, and safety features, Amprius is continuing to transform the EV sector and other electric mobility segments as we scale toward high-volume manufacturing.” .USABC is a subsidiary of the United States Council for Automotive Research or USCAR , the collaborative technology company of Ford Motor Company (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA). Enabled by a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy DOE , USABC’s mission is to develop electrochemical energy storage technologies that advance commercialization of next generation electrified vehicle applications. In support of its mission, USABC has developed mid- and long-term goals to guide its projects and measure its progress.

