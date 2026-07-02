Amplitude (AMPL) Moves 11.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) shares ended the last trading session 11.8% higher at $8.55. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock witnessed this price increase as the company benefits from lofty 17% year-over-year growth in the top line and an enhancement in net dollar retention to 106% sequentially in the first quarter of 2026. An 18% increment in customers with more than $100,000 annual recurring revenues and a partnership to transition Statsig’s brand and customers are added tailwinds.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -200%. Revenues are expected to be $97.76 million, up 17.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Amplitude, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMPL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Amplitude is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. QXO, Inc. (QXO), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.3% lower at $16.54. QXO has returned 5.9% in the past month.

QXO INC's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -9.5% over the past month to $0.1. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -9.1%. QXO INC currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.