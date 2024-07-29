Is Amplify Energy (AMPY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Amplify Energy (AMPY). AMPY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.01. Over the last 12 months, AMPY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.08 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 4.45.

Investors should also recognize that AMPY has a P/B ratio of 0.81. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.42. AMPY's P/B has been as high as 0.84 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.69, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AMPY has a P/S ratio of 1.01. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.01.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AMPY has a P/CF ratio of 4.85. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. AMPY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.64. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY's P/CF has been as high as 4.96 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.63.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Amplify Energy's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AMPY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

