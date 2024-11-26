Amplia Therapeutics Reports Increased Losses Amid Revenue Decline

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.
Amplia Therapeutics Limited has reported a significant 149% increase in losses for the half-year ending September 2024, totaling $2.8 million, while revenues fell by 41% to approximately $1.5 million. Despite these challenges, the company remains focused on developing its pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis, with no dividends declared for the period.
