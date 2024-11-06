News & Insights

Amplia Therapeutics Completes $13M Share Allotment

November 06, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. has successfully completed the allotment of over 67 million shares at $0.115 each, raising $13 million through an institutional placement. This capital raise bolsters Amplia’s financial position as it continues its research and trials, particularly in developing its promising cancer drug, narmafotinib. The company’s strategic focus on FAK inhibitors positions it attractively in the evolving cancer treatment market.

