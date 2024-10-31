News & Insights

Amplia Therapeutics Boosts Stock Confidence with Underwritten Offer

October 31, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. has announced that its Retail Entitlement Offer is now fully underwritten by Bell Potter Securities Limited and Taylor Collison Limited. This move could enhance investor confidence and potentially stabilize the company’s stock price amid the accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer.

