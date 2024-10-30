Amplia Therapeutics Announces Major Securities Offer

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. is set to launch a significant accelerated offer, proposing the issue of over 74 million options and ordinary shares to boost its capital. The offer includes options with an exercise price of $0.1725, expiring in October 2027, and aims to attract both retail and institutional investors. Trading for these securities will resume on November 1, 2024, with the offer closing later in November.

