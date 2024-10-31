Amplia Therapeutics Announces $4.9M Capital Raising Plan

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. is launching a capital raising initiative through an entitlement offer and placement option, aiming to raise approximately $4.9 million. This move includes offering new shares and attaching options to eligible shareholders and investors, providing an opportunity for potential gains. The offers are subject to shareholder approval and are being managed by Bell Potter Securities and Taylor Collison.

For further insights into AU:ATX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.