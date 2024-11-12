Amphenol Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Wallingford, Connecticut-based Amphenol Corporation (APH) designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the U.S., China, and internationally. With a market cap of $88.5 billion, Amphenol operates through the Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems segments.

The electronic components manufacturer has outperformed the broader market by a large margin over the past year. APH stock prices have surged 48.1% on a YTD basis and 69.5% over the past year, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 25.8% gains in 2024 and 35.9% returns over the past year.

Zooming in further, APH has also outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 22.5% gains in 2024 and 31.4% returns over the past 52-week period.

Amphenol stock prices experienced a uptick of 2.4% after the release of its impressive Q3 earnings on Oct. 23. The company observed a strong demand in the IT datacom, mobile networks, mobile devices, and defense sectors leading to 15% year-over-year growth in organic sales. Moreover, after considering acquisitions, Amphenol’s overall net sales grew by a staggering 26.2% year-over-year to $4 billion, exceeding Wall Street’s topline estimates by a substantial 7.1%.

Additionally, Amphenol also observed a significant growth in profitability with its adjusted EPS surging 28.2% year-over-year to $0.50, exceeding analysts’ expectations by 11.1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect a massive 22.7% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $1.84. Moreover, Amphenol has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed analysts’ bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

APH stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of the 15 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend “Strong Buy,” and five advise a “Hold” rating.

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, when 15 analysts had an overall consensus rating of “Strong Buy” among which 11 analysts recommended a “Strong Buy” rating.

On Oct. 26, TD Cowen analyst Joseph Giordano maintained a “Hold” rating on APH, while raising the price target to $63.

APH’s mean price target of $76.93 represents a premium of 4.8% to current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $87 suggests a potential upside of 18.5%.

