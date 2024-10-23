News & Insights

Stocks
APH

Amphenol seeing ‘incremental tick-down’ in Europe

October 23, 2024 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

On the company’s Q3earnings call executives at Amphenol (APH) stated in part, according to a transcript of the event: “I will say that our view of the trends in Europe are probably a little more muted than maybe they were a quarter ago. I mean, we’re pleased with what we’ve seen in North America and Asia. We we grew in industrial organically in both regions, both on a year-over-year basis and sequentially, but we probably have seen an incremental tick-down in Europe and what to look for there. I mean, I think we’ll have to watch the automotive industry in the industry will the automotive market. Industrial market in Europe are fairly tight. As you know, well, you have a lot of factory automation and machine tool industry is in the life cycles that such a big fan economy. And so I think we’ll have to watch that and see how it proceeds.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on APH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.