Amphenol seeing ‘incremental tick-down’ in Europe

On the company’s Q3earnings call executives at Amphenol (APH) stated in part, according to a transcript of the event: “I will say that our view of the trends in Europe are probably a little more muted than maybe they were a quarter ago. I mean, we’re pleased with what we’ve seen in North America and Asia. We we grew in industrial organically in both regions, both on a year-over-year basis and sequentially, but we probably have seen an incremental tick-down in Europe and what to look for there. I mean, I think we’ll have to watch the automotive industry in the industry will the automotive market. Industrial market in Europe are fairly tight. As you know, well, you have a lot of factory automation and machine tool industry is in the life cycles that such a big fan economy. And so I think we’ll have to watch that and see how it proceeds.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on APH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.