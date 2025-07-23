Amphenol Posts 57% Revenue Jump in Q2

Key Points - Adjusted EPS jumped 84 % to $0.81, beating analyst expectations by 21 %.

- Revenue soared 57 % to $5.65 billion, outpacing forecasts and driven by strong growth in IT datacom.

- Company guidance projects another strong quarter ahead, with Q3 sales and earnings set to grow well above prior-year levels.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH), one of the world's largest designers and manufacturers of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors, released second quarter results on July 23, 2025, for the period ended June 30, 2025. The company posted record sales and earnings, with revenue reaching $5.65 billion versus analyst estimates of $5.04 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81, above the $0.67 consensus. This performance reflected 84 % adjusted EPS growth and 57 % higher sales compared to the prior-year quarter. Both measures exceeded not only consensus but also management's own guidance. Overall, the quarter showed broad-based growth, record profitability, and strong cash flow, with leadership projecting another quarter of significant expansion.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.81 $0.67 $0.44 84% Revenue (GAAP) $5.65 billion $5.04 billion $3.61 billion 57% Operating Margin 25.1% 19.4% 5.7 pp Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $1.12 billion $527.7 million 112% Operating Income $1.42 billion $698.8 million 103%

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) develops and manufactures connectors, cables, and sensor systems critical to industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, IT datacom, and communications. Its products enable the transfer of data and power in harsh and demanding environments, as well as in data centers and network infrastructure. The company provides high-technology interconnect products tailored to diverse global customers, producing in nearly 40 countries to maintain close ties with large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and operators around the world.

Recent business strategy has centered around innovation in high-performance solutions, expanding supply chain flexibility, and operational efficiency. Key focuses include designing new technology such as high-speed and fiber optic connectors, scaling global manufacturing, and remaining disciplined with costs. Acquisitions—most recently the Andrew Business from CommScope and Narda-MITEQ—broaden both Amphenol’s customer base and its technology leadership in areas like communications and defense. Management highlights that strong organic growth, careful capital spending, and a diversified product/market portfolio are crucial to its continued progress.

Second Quarter Highlights: Segment Growth and Financial Strength

During the period, Amphenol delivered record results driven by both organic growth and acquisitions across all business segments. Organic sales growth reached 41 %, with total year-over-year revenue up 57 %. Acquisitions contributed an additional 15 percentage points to revenue growth, and currency had a neutral to slightly positive effect.

The largest gains came from the Communications Solutions segment, where sales doubled from the prior year, aided by recent acquisitions and strong demand for connectivity in data centers and network infrastructure. The segment saw operating margins increase more than six percentage points, reflecting both improved sales mix and cost structure. Harsh Environment Solutions, which covers industrial, aerospace, defense, and automotive connectors, posted 38 % higher sales—about half of that organically—and maintained a robust 25 % operating margin. The Interconnect & Sensor Systems segment, with products such as industrial sensors, rose 16 %, with nearly all the growth attributed to strong end-market momentum.

Amphenol emphasized its especially strong position in IT datacom, which saw substantial growth as demand for products used in artificial intelligence (AI) enabled data centers accelerated. The company cited that about two-thirds of IT datacom revenue growth year over year was AI-driven, and more than half of the sequential growth also came from these applications. That said, management noted customer demand was strong across the broader IT market, not just in AI-related areas, with non-AI business showing robust momentum as well. The company also highlighted a broad customer base spanning hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, and enterprise operators, not reliant on any single customer or region.

Profitability set new records, with operating margin climbing to 25.1 %, a 5.7 percentage point improvement from the prior-year quarter. Amphenol attributed this to volume leverage—meaning higher revenue helped cover fixed costs—along with disciplined cost control. Operating cash flow surpassed $1.4 billion, nearly double the prior year. Free cash flow rose to $1.12 billion and exceeded net income, demonstrating a strong ability to convert profits into cash. Higher capital expenditures of $297 million reflected ongoing investments in new capacity and product development, particularly to support IT datacom and harsh environment end-markets.

During the quarter, Amphenol completed the Narda-MITEQ acquisition, which adds microwave and radio frequency technology for defense markets. Management noted successful integration of the Andrew Business—focused on radio frequency antennas and solutions for communications networks—has also contributed to both growth and higher margins. In total, capital returned to shareholders was $360 million for the quarter, split between $200 million in dividends and $160 million in share repurchases. The quarterly dividend remained unchanged at $0.21 per share, continuing Amphenol’s capital return policy.

Inventory grew 23 % since year end, supporting higher order rates but increasing the need for close monitoring should demand trends shift. Cash on hand remained strong at $3.2 billion, while long-term debt rose modestly as new acquisitions were completed. Management reported a prudent approach to leverage and indicated confidence in the company’s financial flexibility.

Outlook and Investor Considerations

Looking to the third quarter, management guided for sales between $5.4 billion and $5.5 billion, representing a 34–36 % increase over the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS is expected between $0.77 and $0.79, or 54–58 % higher than the comparable quarter in 2024. The company also implied ongoing margin strength in its forecast, reflecting continued demand for high-technology electronic components and solid execution.

In its commentary, Amphenol leadership emphasized the rapid pace of innovation and expanding opportunities across end-markets. With IT datacom now representing as much as one-third of company revenue, management acknowledged this concentration, but noted ongoing efforts to diversify through product development and acquisitions. Investors should continue monitoring the pace of AI and data center spending, as well as trends in capital expenditures, inventory, and cash conversion as indicators of future performance. The quarterly dividend remains unchanged at $0.21 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

