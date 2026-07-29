Amphenol Corp. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.769 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $1.091 billion, or $0.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.745 billion or $1.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 55.0% to $8.758 billion from $5.650 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.769 Bln. vs. $1.091 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $8.758 Bln vs. $5.650 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.40 To $ 1.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 9.3 B To $ 9.4 B

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