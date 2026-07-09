(RTTNews) - Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) announced that customer order activity during the first six months of 2026 totaled approximately $268 million, marking a 32% increase compared to $204 million in the same period of 2025.

The growth was broad-based, with Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP) reporting $153 million in orders, up 25% year over year, and Air and Liquid processing recording $116 million, uo 42%. Within FCEO, demand for roll products in North America strengthened, while specialty forged engineered products remained solid Recent quota and tariff protections in Europe are expected to further support steel production in one of the company's largest markets.

Air and Liquid Processing benefited from increased demand for commercial pimps in power generation, U.S. Navy programs and continued strength in air handling. Buffalo Air Handling secured the largest air handling equipment order in its history during the first half of 2026. CEO Brett McBrayer highlighted the improvement in customer order activity as a reflection of stronger demand across key end markets and effective execution by the company's teams. He noted that the healthy backlog reinforces confidence in the company's direction as it remains focused on operational execution and customer service.

Ampco-Pittsburgh manufactures specialty metal products and customized equipment through subsidiaries including Union Electric Steel Corporation. Its operations span the U.S., Sweden, Slovenia, and joint ventures in China, with sales offices across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

AP has traded between $1.75 and $12.81 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $7.17, down 2.85%. During overnight trading session the stock is at $8.01, up 11.72%.

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