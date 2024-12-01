AMP Ltd initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Julian Braganza initiated coverage of AMP Ltd (AMLTF) with a Neutral rating and A$1.54 price target The firm is quietly optimistic on AMP’s prospects from here but stays on the sidelines on an uncertain recovery in the Bank & Platform business with valuation looking fair.

