AMP Ltd initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Julian Braganza initiated coverage of AMP Ltd (AMLTF) with a Neutral rating and A$1.54 price target The firm is quietly optimistic on AMP’s prospects from here but stays on the sidelines on an uncertain recovery in the Bank & Platform business with valuation looking fair.
