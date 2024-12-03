AMOS Group Proposes New Auditor Appointment

AMOS Group Ltd. (SG:49B) has released an update.

AMOS Group Ltd. held an Extraordinary General Meeting where shareholders voted on the appointment of BDO LLP as the company’s new auditors. The motion was introduced by Chairman Kyle Arnold Shaw, Jr. and was supported by Mr. Niko Ratala. The poll was conducted with oversight from CACS Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd. as independent scrutineers.

