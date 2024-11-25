Amoéba’s AXPERA Shows Promise in Combating Vine Diseases

Amoeba SA (FR:ALMIB) has released an update.

Amoéba’s new biofungicide AXPERA, developed in collaboration with IFV+, has shown promising results in controlling downy mildew in vines, achieving a 57.7% reduction in symptoms when combined with a reduced dose of copper. This innovative solution offers a sustainable alternative to traditional treatments and highlights its potential in combating fungal diseases under challenging conditions. The success of AXPERA marks a significant advancement in vineyard protection, meeting the urgent needs of winegrowers.

