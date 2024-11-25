Amoéba’s AXPERA Shows Promise in Combating Vine Diseases

Amoeba SA (FR:ALMIB) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Amoéba’s new biofungicide AXPERA, developed in collaboration with IFV+, has shown promising results in controlling downy mildew in vines, achieving a 57.7% reduction in symptoms when combined with a reduced dose of copper. This innovative solution offers a sustainable alternative to traditional treatments and highlights its potential in combating fungal diseases under challenging conditions. The success of AXPERA marks a significant advancement in vineyard protection, meeting the urgent needs of winegrowers.
For further insights into FR:ALMIB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.